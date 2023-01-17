Body found at Dayton drive-thru identified

A body discovered at a drive-thru in Dayton over the weekend has been identified.
The person was identified as 34-year-old Marc Sims from Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The cause of death has not been determined yet.
A person called 911 at 9:10 a.m. Saturday after they found a deceased person, later identified as Sims, near the Fortune Drive Thru on West Third Street, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
The caller said the person was face down and appeared to have a “bullet injury,” according to the call.
Bullet casings were also found near the person, according to a report the dispatch center.
Dayton police are continuing to investigate the incident.
