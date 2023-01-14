Body found in Dayton Saturday morning

A body was found at Fortune Drive Thru in Dayton Saturday morning, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
A call came in at 9:10 a.m. reporting a deceased person found on the 3500 block of W. Third Street, according to dispatch. Crews arrived shortly afterwards as well.
Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.
An incident report revealed that traffic was blocked at one point at Upland Avenue and W. Third Street. Bullet casings were also found near the person at the scene, according to the report.
Additional details are not yet available.
We will update as we learn more.
