At least 5 shootings, 1 death reported in Dayton over the weekend

Explore Suspect in custody following Dayton apartment shooting Saturday morning

About three hours later, police were called to another shooting at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Danner Avenue near 5:51 a.m. A 911 caller reported a man was shot and laying on the ground. Dispatch said one person was in custody.

Explore Saturday afternoon Dayton shooting leaves one injured

A third shooting was a reported at 2:06 p.m. Saturday after a person was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Dover Street. The victim was sent to Miami Valley Hospital.

Explore Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg Sunday

Dispatch received reports of a fourth shooting at about 1:56 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue. A man was sent to Miami Valley Hospital after being shot in the leg. No information is available about suspects.

A fifth shooting was reported Sunday afternoon and sent a person to the hospital. Crews were called to the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue at 2:44 p.m.. The victim had been shot in the arm, according to dispatch.

Explore Body found in Dayton Saturday morning

In addition to the five shootings, Dayton police also responded to a report of a body found at the Fortune Drive Thru on West Third Street on Saturday morning.

A man called 911 at about 9:10 a.m. and reported finding a body laying face down outside, according to dispatch records. He also said it looked like she had a “bullet injury” in the back, and there was a casing nearby, according to the call.

The deceased has not been identified.