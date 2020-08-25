Bond $1M for man accused of shooting, killing cousin in Dayton

Perry Thompson was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $1 million and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Thompson was captured Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of the Dayton Police Department. He had been wanted on murder charges since Aug. 14 for the Aug. 9 shooting that happened inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.