Bond $1M for man accused of shooting, killing cousin in Dayton

The case against a 24-year-old Dayton man accused of shooting and killing his cousin during an argument about alcohol is headed to a Montgomery County grand jury.
Perry Thompson was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court, where bond was set at $1 million and he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Thompson was captured Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of the Dayton Police Department. He had been wanted on murder charges since Aug. 14 for the Aug. 9 shooting that happened inside an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.
“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said earlier. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”
Thompson was charged through municipal court with two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability for a prior conviction.