Man charged with cousin’s death in Dayton shooting

A man has been charged in his cousin’s death at a Dayton apartment last Sunday, according to court records.
Perry Thompson, 25, is facing two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of having a weapon under disability in the shooting death of Kyron Cannady.
Dayton police identified Thompson as a suspect in the 24-year-old’s death shortly after the shooting and asked for help locating him.
Thompson is listed as “at large” on the Dayton Municipal Court’s website.
Cannady was shot multiple times during an argument on Aug. 9 while at an apartment in the 1000 block of Salem Avenue, said Lt. Jason Hall.
“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Hall said. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”
#HELPLOCATE - Perry Thompson is a suspect in a homicide investigation. Detectives want to speak with him about the death of Kyron Cannady, 24, who was shot & killed on 8/9 on Salem Ave. Thompson fled in silver Chrysler 300.— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 10, 2020
Call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP w/info pic.twitter.com/YzT1wvMoFL
Thompson was seen with a handgun in his before and after the shooting by multiple people at the apartment, according to court records.
Thompson reportedly left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information on his location should call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.