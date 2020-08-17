Man charged with cousin’s death in Dayton shooting

“It was actually over the purchase of a bottle of alcohol,” Hall said. “This altercation escalated into a physical fight and unfortunately gunfire, resulting in the death of the victim.”

#HELPLOCATE - Perry Thompson is a suspect in a homicide investigation. Detectives want to speak with him about the death of Kyron Cannady, 24, who was shot & killed on 8/9 on Salem Ave. Thompson fled in silver Chrysler 300.

Call 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP w/info pic.twitter.com/YzT1wvMoFL — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 10, 2020

Thompson was seen with a handgun in his before and after the shooting by multiple people at the apartment, according to court records.

Thompson reportedly left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information on his location should call police at 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.