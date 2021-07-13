Bond $25K for Dayton man after 17-month-old boy went missing for hours

Robert La Von Streety, 51, is accused of leaving a home Thursday in the 400 block of South Broadway Street with the child in a vehicle. Dayton police were called around 9:15 a.m. when family members discovered the boy missing and that Streety had taken him.

“They were gone for approximately three hours without the knowledge of the child’s mother or grandmother and was not responding to any calls,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.