What qualities do you want in Dayton’s next police chief?

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl is retiring at the end of this month, leaving city leaders to fill the top spot of its police department.
The city administration has outlined how it plans to interview for and hire the position. The Dayton City Commission previously approved hiring an executive search firm to find qualified candidates.
The Dayton Daily News wants to hear from its readers about what qualities they want in the new Dayton police leader and their opinions on the tenure of the retiring chief.
Please consider taking a few moments to fill out the attached survey.