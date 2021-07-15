dayton-daily-news logo
What qualities do you want in Dayton’s next police chief?

Dayton City Manager, Shelley Dickstein hugs Dayton Police Chief, Richard Biehl after Biehl announce his retirement Tuesday afternoon April 13, 2021 at City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Dayton City Manager, Shelley Dickstein hugs Dayton Police Chief, Richard Biehl after Biehl announce his retirement Tuesday afternoon April 13, 2021 at City Hall. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law | 30 minutes ago
By Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl is retiring at the end of this month, leaving city leaders to fill the top spot of its police department.

The city administration has outlined how it plans to interview for and hire the position. The Dayton City Commission previously approved hiring an executive search firm to find qualified candidates.

The Dayton Daily News wants to hear from its readers about what qualities they want in the new Dayton police leader and their opinions on the tenure of the retiring chief.

Please consider taking a few moments to fill out the attached survey.

