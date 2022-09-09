Bond set for Miami Twp. man accused of vehicular homicide in pedestrian death

According to a crash report, Tracey was driving a red Ford F-150 south on Crimson when he hit Wakefield, who was on the sidewalk near his home in the 11000 block of Crimson.

The pickup continued into a driveway before stopping, and Wakefield was thrown into the skirting of his home, the report said.

Medics took Wakefield to Kettering Health, where he died.

Tracey allegedly had marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, according to the report.

Tracey is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 13.