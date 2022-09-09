dayton-daily-news logo
Bond set for Miami Twp. man accused of vehicular homicide in pedestrian death

Bond has been set for a Miami Township man accused of hitting and killing a man on a sidewalk while driving impaired in December.

In the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, on Thursday a judge set bond for William P. Tracey, 45, at $50,000, with a condition of electronic monitoring and that he not drive.

William Patrick Tracey | Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

Tracey was indicted Aug. 24 on one charge of aggravated vehicular homicide and four misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence. Tracey plead not guilty to the charges.

The charges are connected to the Dec. 14, 2021 death of Kevin Jay Wakefield, who was hit and killed in the Oakwood Village manufactured home community, where both men lived.

According to a crash report, Tracey was driving a red Ford F-150 south on Crimson when he hit Wakefield, who was on the sidewalk near his home in the 11000 block of Crimson.

The pickup continued into a driveway before stopping, and Wakefield was thrown into the skirting of his home, the report said.

Medics took Wakefield to Kettering Health, where he died.

Tracey allegedly had marijuana, amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system, according to the report.

Tracey is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 13.

