Carlisle man indicted in child sexual abuse case

Johnathon Allen Michael Hawkins, 30, is charged with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

What is he accused of?

In February 2024, in Carlisle and Franklin Twp., Hawkins reportedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child who was 13 or 14, according to a grand jury report.

What’s next?

Hawkins is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 10 in Warren County Common Pleas Court.

He is not in custody.