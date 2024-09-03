Centerville man accused of causing 4-month-old son’s brain bleed

Crime & Law
By
Sept 3, 2024
A Centerville man indicted last week is accused of causing a serious injury to his 4-month-old son.

Dontrell Treyvon Poole Sr., 23, was issued a summons to appear Sept. 12 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one felony count of endangering children.

Poole’s 4-month-old son was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital May 29 after the infant’s parents called 911, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The baby was found to have a subdural hematoma, which occurs when blood pools between the brain and skull, usually after a head injury, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Centerville Police Department investigated, and determined that Poole was alone with the baby at the time of the injury, the prosecutor’s office said.

