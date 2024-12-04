Centerville man whose 4-month-old son suffers brain bleed gets 2-3 years

He pleaded guilty Nov. 12 to one felony count of endangering children.

Poole’s 4-month-old son was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital May 29 after the infant’s parents called 911, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office reported.

The baby was found to have a subdural hematoma, which occurs when blood pools between the brain and skull, usually after a head injury, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Centerville Police Department investigated, and determined that Poole was alone with the baby at the time of the injury, the prosecutor’s office said.