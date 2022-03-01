Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Chief: Speeds over 100 mph in Springboro chase that ends in Dayton

FILE PHOTO

caption arrowCaption
FILE PHOTO

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

Speeds reached more than 100 mph during an early Monday morning pursuit that started in Springboro and ended in Dayton.

The pursuit started after Springboro officers tried to stop the driver of a car with a license plate listed as stolen after it left Waffle House at 885 W. Central Ave., Police Chief Jeffrey Kruithoff said.

ExploreWoman accused of hitting Montgomery County deputy with car charged

The car eventually went north on Interstate 75, and “speeds did go over 100 mph at some points,” Kruithoff said.

The pursuit ended in the area of Linden and Hamilton avenues in Dayton after Stop Sticks tire deflation devices were stretched over the road.

The driver was arrested for drug possession and several outstanding warrants, the chief said.

A passenger, a woman, was released without charges.

There were no injuries.

In Other News
1
DeWine signs bill on child welfare reforms created after Takoda Collins...
2
Can you ID Dayton armed robbery suspect?
3
Man accused of setting ex-girlfriend’s house on fire in Dayton
4
Fairborn man indicted, accused of crashing stolen SUV after chase
5
Oakwood police urge changes after thefts from mailboxes lead to fraud

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top