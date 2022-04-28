dayton-daily-news logo
Child shot while playing with gun in Middletown

Fernando Enamorado. MIDDLETOWN CITY JAIL

Crime & Law
By
54 minutes ago

A father is in the city jail tonight and a 5-year-old child is recovering from a gunshot wound after an accidental shooting at a Middletown residence, according to police.

Middletown officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of 10th Avenue about 7:11 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound. They found a boy who had a gunshot wound to the leg, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson. The child was taken to the Atrium Medical Center for further treatment.

The investigation determined boy was playing with a gun that he had found in his father’s bedroom and he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

As a result of the investigation, Fernando Enamorado, 31, was charged with felony endangering children.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Bender 513-425-7735 or 513-425-7700.

