Clark County woman pleads guilty who sells explicit images of teen daughter

22 minutes ago
A South Charleston woman accused of taking sexually explicit photos of her teen daughter and selling them to men faces a dozen years in prison.

Sherri Brinegar, 35, pleaded guilty last week in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to a felony charge of endangering children (sexual matter).

A 16-year-old girl said her mother had been taking images of her and selling them to men because she was a juvenile and they would make more money, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The girl said it happened last June in Dayton.

“(The woman) was interviewed and denied selling her images, but admitted to selling her own images,” the document stated.

As part of her plea she will be ordered to not have contact with her child.

She is free on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be sentenced June 10.

