Clayton man accused of beating, sexually assaulting woman in Dayton

Crime & Law
By
47 minutes ago
X

Bond was set at $100,000 for a Clayton man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman Tuesday in Dayton.

Ontario Robert Ransom, 31, was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of rape and one count of abduction.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Dayton police were dispatched Tuesday on a rape call.

A woman reported that she was picked up from the 600 block of South Patterson Boulevard by an acquaintance identified as Ransom, and that after she got into his vehicle they began to drive around, according to an affidavit.

The woman told police that he became sexually aggressive towards her and would not allow her to leave.

“Mr. Ransom then parked the vehicle at an unknown location where he sexually assaulted her … During this, (the woman) was struck two to three times in the face with a closed fist by Mr. Ransom,” the affidavit stated.

The woman said she was able to force him out of the vehicle and then she drove away to request police assistance.

Ransom was found by responding officers.

He remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

