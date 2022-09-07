dayton-daily-news logo
Middle school football field evacuated Monday due to neighbor firing weapon

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago
Deputies said resident was ‘engaging in target practice’ on his property

A football practice field at Coy Middle School in Beavercreek Township was evacuated and Greene County deputies were called Monday evening after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots and bullets come across the field.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, after reporting the shots, the caller said the field was evacuated and everyone was safe and uninjured. Dispatchers told the caller to keep everyone inside the building while deputies responded.

The sheriff’s office said multiple deputies began to search the area, and soon found a nearby resident “engaging in target practice” on his property.

Deputies found there was no active threat, but the sheriff’s office is investigating whether there was any criminal wrongdoing that could be presented to the appropriate prosecutor.

