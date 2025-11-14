Breaking: 51-year-old man dies after vehicle hits 2 pedestrians in Miami County

Columbus man gets jail term for Springboro mail theft

Co-defendant due in court next week.
U.S. Postal Service mail collection boxes. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF FILE
A Columbus man accused of using sticky mouse traps to steal mail from a blue collection box in Springboro was ordered to serve more than three months in jail.

Carlos Patricio Sanchez-Guzman, 21, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court to felony charges of tampering with evidence and theft of mail. Judge Robert Peeler immediately sentenced him to 180 days on each count, to be served concurrently, plus credit for 86 days for a total of 94 days in the Warren County Jail.

Sanchez-Guzman also was ordered to serve one year of community control on basic probation, according to a sentencing document.

A Springboro detective on Aug. 17 reportedly witnessed a theft from a U.S. Postal Service blue collection box at 55 S. Pioneer Blvd. while surveilling the area as part of an investigation into recent thefts from the collection box, according to the Springboro Police Department.

The detective saw three men remove mail from the collection box and toss mail out the window of a vehicle, according to court records.

“Sticky mouse traps were located that the (defendants) used to remove the mail,” a complaint read.

Sanchez-Guzman and Yahir Nazario Reyes, 22, also of Columbus, were each indicted for tampering with evidence, theft of mail and possessing criminal tools. Sanchez-Guzman also was charged with falsification and obstructing official business, a misdemeanor, for reportedly lying to police about his identity when he was arrested.

A grand jury declined to indict the third man, court records show.

As part of his plea the other charges against Sanchez-Guzman were dismissed.

Reyes is due in court on Nov. 25.

