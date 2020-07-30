Confirmation hearing for Dayton federal magistrate begins

Also putting his support behind Newman was Ohio 10th district Congressman Mike Turner. He said in a prepared statement this week that Newman has been an example of fairness in the community’s justice system.

Newman’s hearing was held at the same time as four other nominees, including two from the Ohio Northern District. Senators have an opportunity to submit further questions to the five, and a final confirmation date has not been set.

Before taking the bench in 2011, Newman was a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Cincinnati, where he focused on labor and employment law and led the firm’s pro bono appellate litigation program, according to a White House press release announcing his nomination. Newman served as a law clerk to Judge Nathaniel Jones of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Newman earned his B.F.A. from New York University and his J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law, according to the White House.