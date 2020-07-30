Confirmation hearing for Dayton federal magistrate begins

A confirmation hearing for a Dayton magistrate who was nominated to be a federal judge began this week with both Ohio senators telling the senate judiciary committee that they believe he is the right person for the job.
Michael Newman has served as a magistrate — a court officer who acts in a similar capacity of a judge — since 2011. He spoke to the senate judiciary committee via teleconference on Wednesday and said he will uphold the law if confirmed.
“If confirmed, I will act just as I have done in the past nine years in the hundreds of cases I have heard and decided as a federal magistrate judge -- following the law carefully, adhering to the rule of law and precedent and acting in all times with integrity and principle,” Newman said.
He said he was grateful for the judges currently on the court, along with the court staff and the Dayton Legal community for their support during his candidacy.
Newman was nominated for the position by President Donald Trump. The president nominates district court judges based on recommendations from U.S. senators. Both Rob Portman and Sherrod Brown said Wednesday that they support Newman for the position.
Also putting his support behind Newman was Ohio 10th district Congressman Mike Turner. He said in a prepared statement this week that Newman has been an example of fairness in the community’s justice system.
Newman’s hearing was held at the same time as four other nominees, including two from the Ohio Northern District. Senators have an opportunity to submit further questions to the five, and a final confirmation date has not been set.
Before taking the bench in 2011, Newman was a partner at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Cincinnati, where he focused on labor and employment law and led the firm’s pro bono appellate litigation program, according to a White House press release announcing his nomination. Newman served as a law clerk to Judge Nathaniel Jones of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Newman earned his B.F.A. from New York University and his J.D., cum laude, from American University Washington College of Law, according to the White House.