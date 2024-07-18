I-675 South closed in Washington Twp., 1 seriously injured in rollover crash

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of an SUV lost control and the vehicle rolled multiple times.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and taken to Kettering Health with serious injuries.

I-675 South is closed just after state Route 48 and the left lane on I-675 North is blocked near state Route 725, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic map.

The southbound lanes will remain closed as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.