Dayton 19-year-old indicted in sex assault case involving minor

A 19-year-old from Dayton was indicted on more than 20 felony charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault and explicit photos involving a teenage girl.
Dalton Kincaid was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, eight counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The prosecutor’s office said that on Aug. 4, Dayton Police were interviewing Kincaid on an unrelated matter when they found out that he was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. The investigation further found that “he had sexually explicit photos and videos of the minor child, who is now 14.”
“Unfortunately, this friendship between an adult and a minor child resulted in sexual assault,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a press release. “Parents need to be aware of not just who their children are around, but also what they are doing.”
Kincaid is due in court on Dec. 3 for an arraignment hearing.