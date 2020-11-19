Dayton 19-year-old indicted in sex assault case involving minor

The prosecutor’s office said that on Aug. 4, Dayton Police were interviewing Kincaid on an unrelated matter when they found out that he was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. The investigation further found that “he had sexually explicit photos and videos of the minor child, who is now 14.”

“Unfortunately, this friendship between an adult and a minor child resulted in sexual assault,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in a press release. “Parents need to be aware of not just who their children are around, but also what they are doing.”