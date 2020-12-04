Dayton 19-year-old now in jail indicted in sexual assault of girl, 13

A 19-year-old from Dayton is now in the Montgomery County Jail after he was indicted last month in a sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl.
Dalton Lee Kincaid was booked Thursday into the jail after a warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 17, the same day a Montgomery County grand jury indicted him on more than 20 felony charges.
Bond was set at $10,000 for Kincaid, who is next scheduled to appear Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, records show.
He was indicted Nov. 17 for nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, eight counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that on Aug. 4, Dayton police were interviewing Kincaid on an unrelated matter when they found out that he was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl. The investigation further found that “he had sexually explicit photos and videos of the minor child, who is now 14.”
“Unfortunately, this friendship between an adult and a minor child resulted in sexual assault,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said in an earlier news release announcing the indictment. “Parents need to be aware of not just who their children are around, but also what they are doing.”