New trial date set in Dayton psychologist child porn case

A new trial date has been set in the case against a Dayton psychologist charged with more than 140 counts related to child pornography.
Gregory Ramey, 71, is set to appear in court on March 1 to begin a scheduled five days of trial lasting until March 5. The case was originally scheduled to go to trial earlier this month.
“Entry to continue filed. Upon application of the defendant and for good cause shown, it is hereby ordered that the trial scheduled for November 16, 2020, be continued...” the court record says.
Ramey is facing charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, pandering obscenity involving a minor, attempted pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and tampering with evidence. He faces 145 counts overall and has pleaded not guilty. He is currently out of jail awaiting trial in Greene County Common Pleas Court.
His attorney, Jon Paul Rion, has said that the images Ramey had were not pornographic and has filed a motion to suppress seeking to bar evidence from the case. A hearing on that motion was canceled on Oct. 30 and court records do not indicate a new date.
Ramey was a longtime employee of Dayton Children’s Hospital and served as executive director for pediatric mental health resources at Dayton Children’s. Ramey’s employment was terminated in August 2019, the hospital said. The Ohio Attorney General’s office has said that the Dayton Children’s Hospital has cooperated with the investigation.