Dayton Bomb Squad detonates suspected dynamite in Miami County

An attorney alerted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office that his client said he left four sticks of suspected dynamite that were leaking a clear gel in a small safe in a detached garage at his former rental property in the 4000 block of West Charleston Road in Bethel Twp., Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

Deputies evacuated several houses nearby, and West Charleston Road was closed from approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethel Fire & Rescue staged in the area and the Dayton Bomb Squad removed the safe from the garage.