dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 1-year-old girl’s death

Joshua Alan Mize
Caption
Joshua Alan Mize

Credit: Miami County Jail

Credit: Miami County Jail

Crime & Law
By Kristen SpickerNancy Bowman - Contributing Writer
52 minutes ago

A magistrate set bond at $1 million Thursday for a Bradford man charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old daughter.

Joshua Mize, 30, was arraigned in Miami County Municipal Court Thursday, one day after he was arrested and charged. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23.

On Monday, Bradford Fire & Rescue responded to an East Vine Street home on a report of a child not breathing.

ExploreREALTED: Bradford man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old girl

The child, later identified as Caelyn Colon, was resuscitated and taken to Upper Valley Medical Center, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. She later was transferred to Dayton Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead on Tuesday. Her cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“A criminal investigation was initiated by Miami County Sheriff’s detectives due to doctors concluding that the injuries present on the child were suspected abuse,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

In two 9-1-1 calls obtained by the Dayton Daily News, callers both mentioned the girl had health issues. In one call, a woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother, told 9-1-1 dispatchers the girl was born at 33 weeks, had an underdeveloped hip and aspiration issues.

The other call was placed by a man who didn’t identity himself, but said he was home alone with the child when she stopped breathing.

ExploreMore than 1,500 fake vaccine cards seized in Cincinnati

He told the dispatcher the girl was on the couch when she started to doze off and fell. He also said that he was performing CPR on the girl.

Later in the call, he said she was breathing again and had started to move.

Mize was on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority at the time of the incident. Formerly a New Carlisle resident, he was convicted of trafficking cocaine in June 2019 in Clark County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.

In Other News
1
Dayton man jailed after police call for countywide backup in Trotwood
2
Police: Woman shot in chest during domestic dispute in Eaton
3
Bradford man charged with murder in death of 1-year-old girl
4
Teen waiting for school bus in Dayton critically injured by hit-and-run
5
Deputies: Man in standoff threatened people with bow and arrow, swung...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top