Bond set at $1 million for man accused in 1-year-old girl’s death

In two 9-1-1 calls obtained by the Dayton Daily News, callers both mentioned the girl had health issues. In one call, a woman who identified herself as the girl’s mother, told 9-1-1 dispatchers the girl was born at 33 weeks, had an underdeveloped hip and aspiration issues.

The other call was placed by a man who didn’t identity himself, but said he was home alone with the child when she stopped breathing.

He told the dispatcher the girl was on the couch when she started to doze off and fell. He also said that he was performing CPR on the girl.

Later in the call, he said she was breathing again and had started to move.

Mize was on parole with the Ohio Adult Parole Authority at the time of the incident. Formerly a New Carlisle resident, he was convicted of trafficking cocaine in June 2019 in Clark County Common Pleas Court, according to court records.