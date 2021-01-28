Erotica vs. porn: State, defense battle over evidence in Dayton child psychologist’s case

“(The affidavit for the search warrant) did not allege any criminal activity; in fact, it dispelled any belief of illegal activity by including (the) findings regarding the downloaded images being mere erotica, not child pornography,” the motion says.

The motion says once officials determined that the images were “merely erotica,” probable cause ended.

“To conclude the affidavit in the present case contained sufficient probable (cause) would be to weaponize, and criminalize, the word erotica and its definition - this would be a drastic change from known, legislative meaning,” the motion says. “This may also have First Amendment implications if such interpretation were to be adopted as law.”

Rion has said in interviews that the images in question are not pornographic. He told the Dayton Daily News on Wednesday that the images are of people who are clothed and that courts have found there’s a difference between erotica and child pornography.

However, in a response to the defense’s reconsideration motion, the state filed its response and argued that the judge does not have the authority to reconsider his ruling. The state also said that a “plain reading of the search warrant blatantly counters defendant’s position.” The state says that the definition of “erotica” and “pornography” overlaps.

“Given these overlapping definitions, it stretches credulity to believe that the affiant regarding the images depicting 6-12-year-old children in states of erotica to be anything other than pornographic given the verbiage that he used,” the state said.

A ruling on the motions is expected at a later date.

Ramey was a longtime child psychologist at Dayton Children’s Hospital.