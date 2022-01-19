Hamburger icon
911 call: Man says brother shot multiple times in Dayton

Credit: Edward McCain

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Ryburn Avenue.

“My brother got shot,” a man told a 911 dispatcher. “They shot him multiple times.”

The man he heard some shots and came outside and found his brother shot in the chest. The suspect was possibly driving a tan GMC Jimmy, he said.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in unknown condition.

We are working to learn more about the shooting.

