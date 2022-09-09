Dayton man indicted in sexual assault of woman day after jail release

Grefer reportedly returned to the home the afternoon of Aug. 31 but was not able to get inside the woman’s house.

“He then goes to the rear of the residence and tears off the utility meter and as a result cuts off all power to (the) house;” the affidavit stated.

The woman used her cellphone to call police, who apprehended Grefer.

He is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.