Dayton man indicted in sexual assault of woman day after jail release

Inmates hang their clothes to dry on the jail cell bars Montgomery County jail is now 50 years old. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Crime & Law
By
1 hour ago

A 32-year-old Dayton man indicted Friday on a dozen charges is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her a day after his jail release.

Ryan Alen Grefer is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape; two counts of kidnapping, both with a sexual motivation specification; two counts of abduction; disrupting public services; aggravated burglary; attempt to commit aggravated burglary; and two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and criminal damaging.

Ryan Grefer

Grefer is accused of kicking in the front door to a house in the 5300 block of Northcutt Place in Dayton, where he reportedly tied up a woman and sexually assaulted her the night of Aug. 30 into early Aug. 31, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The attack happened the day after Grefer signed a no contact order and was released from the Montgomery County Jail following his conviction involving the same woman in a misdemeanor assault, domestic violence case, records state.

Grefer reportedly returned to the home the afternoon of Aug. 31 but was not able to get inside the woman’s house.

“He then goes to the rear of the residence and tears off the utility meter and as a result cuts off all power to (the) house;” the affidavit stated.

The woman used her cellphone to call police, who apprehended Grefer.

He is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News.

