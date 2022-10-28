Dayton man accused of shooting woman in ear in Vandalia indicted

A Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of beating a woman and shooting her in the ear last week at a Vandalia motel.
Michael Antwann Auster Jr., 31, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault, both with a three-year firearm specification, and one count of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence and a misdemeanor count of obstructing official business.
Credit: Montgomery County Jail
Auster is accused of punching, kicking and choking a woman Oct. 21 at the Knights Inn motel at 7575 Poe Ave., according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.
“In addition Auster fired two rounds from a handgun at [the woman], striking her in the left ear with one of the rounds, causing a hole in her ear,” the affidavit stated.
Auster remains held on a $150,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.