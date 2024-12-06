Dayton man accused of uploading child sexual abuse material gets probation

The sentence came after Copp entered into a plea agreement capping his sentence at a year of prison time.

Dayton police began to investigate Copp after a referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who said that Copp’s phone was used to upload child sexual abuse material to the Verizon cloud, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said that they don’t believe that Copp knew any of the children in the images, and that they had all been downloaded.

At the time of writing, Copp was in the Montgomery County Jail.