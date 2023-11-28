Dayton man arraigned on rape of minor charges almost 1 year after indictment

Terrance E. Shavers, 42, was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on one count of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Shavers was originally indicted on Dec. 14, 2022, after which a warrant was issued. He was arrested on Nov. 20 this year and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

The prosecutor’s office said that the victim was a minor known to Shavers.

He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 13.