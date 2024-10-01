Dayton man charged with murder in father’s 2023 assault

By
35 minutes ago
A Dayton man has been charged with murder for allegedly attacking his father in September 2023, leading to his death the next month.

Dorsey Brown, 37, was re-indicted Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder.

Brown was originally indicted on Sept. 27, 2023 on two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence.

According to an affidavit filed with the Dayton Municipal Court, the charges stem from Sept. 18, 2023, when officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of Victoria Avenue on a report of an assault.

Emergency crews found Brown’s father with “several lacerations and ‘dents’ on his head,” and took him to the hospital, the affidavit said.

Brown admitted to hitting his father repeatedly with a lamp and another unknown object, saying that he did so “because he felt that [his father] was preventing him from leaving the house,” court documents said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that Brown’s father died in October 2023, and he was re-indicted on murder charges because it was determined that the father died due to those injuries.

After he was originally charged, Brown was found incompetent for trial but restorable, and was committed to Summit Behavioral Healthcare, where he is currently in custody.

He is scheduled to appear on the re-indicted charges Oct. 8.

