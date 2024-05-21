Dayton man convicted after 2 mistrials sentenced in 20-year-old rape case

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Perry was not present for the verdict because he complained of chest pains and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He was not believed to have been admitted because within hours a check of the Montgomery County Jail inmate roster showed he was in custody.

Perry previously complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital on the day of jury selection for his first two trials in February and April 1, which led Melnick to declare mistrials both times.

The case against him was investigated by the Dayton Police Department and involved delayed reporting of sexual assaults of three girls known to him — who were 27, 28, and 29 at the time he was indicted in January 2023 — that happened between 2000 and 2003, the prosecutor’s office said.

Melnick on Tuesday also designated Perry a sexually oriented offender, which requires annual registration for 10 years once he is released. The crimes occurred prior to the Adam Walsh Act, so it was before the Tier I, II or III system in place now.