Dayton man held on $500,000 bond after shooting

“(The victim) has been shot in the right hip from behind, left upper arm and a graze wound to his forehead,” the affidavit says. “(The victim) stated he was called by an unnamed subject he had sold marijuana to in the past. (The victim) was told to meet (on) Smith Street.”

He said he parked the Nissan at the corner and his girlfriend was sitting in the front passenger seat when two men entered the vehicle and sat in the back seat.

“(The victim) stated the subject in the rear passenger seat pulled a handgun. They began fighting over the handgun and (the victim) was shot by the subject in the rear driver’s seat. The subjects then ran from the vehicle,” the affidavit says.

Explore Police seek help finding suspect in shooting at Riverside gas station

The affidavit says a Taurus 9mm gun was recovered and through tests was linked to the shooting. Leon Hill Jr. was arrested for possession of the handgun, the affidavit says, and the victim was able to pick Hill out of a photospread.

“Leon Hill Jr. was interviewed and admitted to being in the white Nissan and shooting (the victim) in the back,” the affidavit says.