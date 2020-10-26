Dayton man held on $500,000 bond after shooting

A $500,000 bond was set in a Dayton shooting case in which police say the victim was struck multiple times.
Leon Damar Flax Hill Jr., 19, of Dayton, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court with two counts of felonious assault and two counts of aggravated robbery. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is incarcerated in the Montgomery County Jail.
Dayton police said in a statement of facts filed in the case that they began their investigation around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 13 when they responded to the 400 block of Smith Street. There, they said they found the victim bloody and standing in the street next to a white Nissan.
“(The victim) stated he was shot and showed the officers his upper left arm,” the affidavit says.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Regional Hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit, and police were able to speak with him again there.
“(The victim) has been shot in the right hip from behind, left upper arm and a graze wound to his forehead,” the affidavit says. “(The victim) stated he was called by an unnamed subject he had sold marijuana to in the past. (The victim) was told to meet (on) Smith Street.”
He said he parked the Nissan at the corner and his girlfriend was sitting in the front passenger seat when two men entered the vehicle and sat in the back seat.
“(The victim) stated the subject in the rear passenger seat pulled a handgun. They began fighting over the handgun and (the victim) was shot by the subject in the rear driver’s seat. The subjects then ran from the vehicle,” the affidavit says.
The affidavit says a Taurus 9mm gun was recovered and through tests was linked to the shooting. Leon Hill Jr. was arrested for possession of the handgun, the affidavit says, and the victim was able to pick Hill out of a photospread.
“Leon Hill Jr. was interviewed and admitted to being in the white Nissan and shooting (the victim) in the back,” the affidavit says.