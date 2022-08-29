Dayton man indicted, accused in sexual assault of woman with autism

Dayton police were called Aug. 12 to a report of a sex offense involving a 19-year-old woman with autism that she said happened in the 20 block of Alberta Street.

The woman said she ran away from a group home and was walking to the hospital when she was flagged down in the 400 block of Warren Street by a man later identified as Morgan. “Mr. Morgan said to (the woman), ‘come on, live with me,’” and she went with him to his home, according to the affidavit.