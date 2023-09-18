BreakingNews
Dayton man indicted, accused of sexually assaulting two young girls

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
31 minutes ago
A Dayton man indicted Monday is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls on multiple occasions.

Ezra Bansobeza, 58, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape of a child younger than 10, one count of attempted rape of a child younger than 10, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13.

Dayton police began an investigation Aug. 14 when a woman took her 9-year-old daughter to Dayton Children’s Hospital on concerns that the girl had been sexually assaulted, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

In a forensic interview, the girl described multiple assaults by Bansobeza and said that they occurred in spring of this year, the affidavit stated.

While investigating, detectives also became aware of a second girl, who is 8, who also described multiple similar incidents, court documents said.

Bansobeza is held on $250,0000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

