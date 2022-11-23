dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man indicted for allegedly shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago

A Dayton man has been indicted after allegedly shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend earlier this month.

Bryant Edward McCrowan, 22, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of felonious assault, both with firearm specifications, as well as one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.

The charges stem from the evening of Nov. 15, when police said they were called to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street on a shooting report and found a 47-year-old man who had been shot.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man accused of shooting, injuring deceased mother’s ex-boyfriend

The gunshot victim’s girlfriend told police they were inside the residence when McCrowan, who she said is the son of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, knocked at the door, according to court documents.

She told police that her boyfriend said McCrowan wanted some money, but later heard gunshots while her boyfriend was at the door. Police spoke to the victim at Miami Valley Hospital, who said McCrowan shot him, the documents said.

The victim said he had known McCrowan for years, and that the shooting was possibly because McCrowan’s family believe he played a part in the death of McCrowan’s mother, according to an affidavit.

McCrowan denied shooting the man, court documents said.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 29.

In Other News
1
Man indicted in two cold case rapes from 2014 in Dayton
2
Dayton man indicted on child porn charges after task force tip
3
Jury finds man guilty in 2019 Thanksgiving Day deadly shooting in...
4
Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Riverside; Police seek public’s...
5
Homicide unit investigating after person found dead in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top