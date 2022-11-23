Dayton man indicted for allegedly shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend

A Dayton man has been indicted after allegedly shooting his mother’s ex-boyfriend earlier this month.
Bryant Edward McCrowan, 22, was indicted Wednesday on two counts of felonious assault, both with firearm specifications, as well as one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation.
The charges stem from the evening of Nov. 15, when police said they were called to the 1200 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street on a shooting report and found a 47-year-old man who had been shot.
The gunshot victim’s girlfriend told police they were inside the residence when McCrowan, who she said is the son of her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, knocked at the door, according to court documents.
She told police that her boyfriend said McCrowan wanted some money, but later heard gunshots while her boyfriend was at the door. Police spoke to the victim at Miami Valley Hospital, who said McCrowan shot him, the documents said.
The victim said he had known McCrowan for years, and that the shooting was possibly because McCrowan’s family believe he played a part in the death of McCrowan’s mother, according to an affidavit.
McCrowan denied shooting the man, court documents said.
He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 29.
About the Author