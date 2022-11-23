Dayton man indicted for allegedly shooting mother’s ex-boyfriend

She told police that her boyfriend said McCrowan wanted some money, but later heard gunshots while her boyfriend was at the door. Police spoke to the victim at Miami Valley Hospital, who said McCrowan shot him, the documents said.

The victim said he had known McCrowan for years, and that the shooting was possibly because McCrowan’s family believe he played a part in the death of McCrowan’s mother, according to an affidavit.

McCrowan denied shooting the man, court documents said.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 29.