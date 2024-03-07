Dayton man indicted for throwing boy against wall, cutting his hand

A grand jury indicted a man who allegedly threw an 8-year-old boy against a wall and cut his hand with a knife.
Marcus Gillis is facing one count of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
On Feb. 25, Dayton police responded to an apartment in the 4100 block of East Fourth Street after a woman reported Gillis assaulted her son with a knife and then fled, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.
The boy reported had a cut on his left hand between his thumb and index finger and received stitches at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The child told investigators Gillis cut his hand with a knife after throwing him against a wall and threatening to cut him, according to an affidavit.
Gillis was arrested on East Fourth Street early Feb. 26. His bail was set at $100,000 during his arraignment.
