Dayton man indicted for throwing boy against wall, cutting his hand

On Feb. 25, Dayton police responded to an apartment in the 4100 block of East Fourth Street after a woman reported Gillis assaulted her son with a knife and then fled, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The boy reported had a cut on his left hand between his thumb and index finger and received stitches at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The child told investigators Gillis cut his hand with a knife after throwing him against a wall and threatening to cut him, according to an affidavit.

Gillis was arrested on East Fourth Street early Feb. 26. His bail was set at $100,000 during his arraignment.