Dayton man indicted in 2020 crash that killed passenger

Crime & Law
By , Dayton Daily News
36 minutes ago

A 21-year-old Dayton man was indicted Wednesday in connection to a crash last summer that killed a passenger in his vehicle.

Caleb Whitfield was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated vehicle homicide, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of resisting arrest, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from a crash that took place on June 25, 2020, and followed a report that the vehicle was stolen during an aggravated robbery, prosecutors said.

“When the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it struck a detective’s vehicle and fled,” a press release from the prosecutor’s office said. “The deputies followed the vehicle, which was driving extremely recklessly.”

The vehicle ended up crashing a short distance from where the pursuit began.

“The defendant, who was the driver of the vehicle, attempted to flee but was quickly was taken into custody,” the prosecutor’s office said. “One of the passengers in the vehicle, later identified as 18‐year‐old Rodnesha Thompson was killed as a result of the crash. Two other passengers in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.”

A warrant has been issued for Whitfield’s arrest, prosecutors said, and he is due to be arraigned on Aug. 26.

