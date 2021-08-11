Dayton man indicted in 2020 crash that killed passenger

Caleb Whitfield was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated vehicle homicide, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, two counts of vehicular assault and one count of resisting arrest, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stem from a crash that took place on June 25, 2020, and followed a report that the vehicle was stolen during an aggravated robbery, prosecutors said.