Dayton man indicted in Magic Hamper Laundromat robbery

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
49 minutes ago

A 28-year-old man indicted Thursday is accused of robbing the Magic Hamper Laundromat at gunpoint last month in Dayton.

Bradley Reagan of Dayton is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for robbery.

He is accused of robbing a clerk at gunpoint at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 24 at the coin operated laundry at 219 Wyoming St.

The suspect demanded the clerk open the cash register, stole all the money it contained and then smashed the clerk’s cellphone on the floor before leaving, according to an affidavit.

The Dayton Police Department asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect and posted images of him on social media. The investigation and tips from the public led police to Reagan, the court document stated.

Reagan remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his March 2 arrest by Dayton police.

