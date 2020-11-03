Dayton man indicted in October shooting

The gunshot victim told police two men got in the back seat when he parked the Nissan at the corner, and that his girlfriend was sitting in the front passenger seat.

“(The victim) stated the subject in the rear passenger seat pulled a handgun. They began fighting over the handgun and (the victim) was shot by the subject in the rear driver’s seat. The subjects then ran from the vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

Police found a Taurus 9mm handgun, which testing linked to the shooting, according to court documents.

“Leon Hill Jr. was interviewed and admitted to being in the white Nissan and shooting (the victim) in the back,” the affidavit stated.

Hill is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Oct. 14 arrest.