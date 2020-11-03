Dayton man indicted in October shooting

A Dayton man is accused of shooting another man at least three times from the back seat of a car.
Leon Damar Flax Hill Jr., 19, was indicted Monday by a Montgomery County grand jury on two counts each of aggravated robbery and felonious assault, each with three-year firearm specifications.
Dayton police responded around 3:40 p.m. Oct. 13 to the 400 block of Smith Street. There, they said they found a gunshot victim bloody and standing in the street next to a white Nissan, according to a statement of facts and affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
The victim was taken to Miami Valley Regional Hospital.
“(The victim) has been shot in the right hip from behind, left upper arm and a graze wound to his forehead,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim) stated he was called by an unnamed subject he had sold marijuana to in the past. (The victim) was told to meet (on) Smith Street.”
The gunshot victim told police two men got in the back seat when he parked the Nissan at the corner, and that his girlfriend was sitting in the front passenger seat.
“(The victim) stated the subject in the rear passenger seat pulled a handgun. They began fighting over the handgun and (the victim) was shot by the subject in the rear driver’s seat. The subjects then ran from the vehicle,” the affidavit stated.
Police found a Taurus 9mm handgun, which testing linked to the shooting, according to court documents.
“Leon Hill Jr. was interviewed and admitted to being in the white Nissan and shooting (the victim) in the back,” the affidavit stated.
Hill is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. He remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Oct. 14 arrest.