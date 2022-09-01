Dayton man indicted in sexual assault, shooting

“He made a vulgar statement and put a gun to her head,” according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. “He struck her several times with the gun and in doing so the firearm discharged striking [the woman] in the leg, breaking her femur.”

Brown reportedly forced the woman into a vehicle and then drove away. The woman attempted to pull at the steering wheel while the vehicle was moving, but Brown hit her multiple times and knocked her unconscious, according to the affidavit.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and for a sexual assault examination, the document stated.

The rape, kidnapping and felonious assault charges against Brown each carry three-year and repeat violent offender specifications that would add time at sentencing, if he is convicted.

Brown is held on $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail.