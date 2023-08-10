Dayton man indicted on sex abuse charges involving girl younger than 13

A 48-year-old Dayton man indicted Thursday is facing nearly a dozen felony child sex abuse charges.

Augustine Rosales is scheduled to appear Tuesday for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for three counts of rape of a child younger than 13, two counts of gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13 and five counts of sexual battery.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Rosales is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail. The U.S. Marshals Service arrested him the last week of July in Cleveland after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Dayton Police Department opened an investigation against Rosales after a young teen told a family member she was being sexually abused, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

During a forensic interview, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted by Rosales since she was 12, and that the abuse most recently happened late on July 15, the affidavit stated.

Rosales and his family were in the news earlier this year during a search for his son, 7-year-old Lucas Rosales, who went missing April 29 while fishing with his family near Harshman Road and Eastwood MetroPark in Dayton. The child’s body was recovered May 13 from the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.

