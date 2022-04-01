dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton man indicted on sex charges involving teen girl

Gerald Pendergrass III

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

A 28-year-old Dayton man indicted Friday is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, and for messaging her for sex as recently as last Monday.

Gerald Pendergrass III is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, seven counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of importuning.

Pendergrass allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between May 1 and Aug. 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

He sent multiple videos and images to the girl between Dec. 4, 2021, and Jan. 7 that showed sexual acts and genitalia, the affidavit stated.

Investigators also obtained Instagram messages sent between March 10 and March 21, in which Pendergrass allegedly solicited the girl for sexual activity, according to the court document.

He was arrested last Thursday at the intersection of Almond Avenue and Greenleaf Drive by the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with assistance from the Dayton Police Department and remains in the Montgomery County Jail.

