Dayton man indicted on sex charges involving teen girl

Gerald Pendergrass III is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, seven counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of importuning.

Pendergrass allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between May 1 and Aug. 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.