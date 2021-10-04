Dayton man wanted for reckless homicide in July shooting of 17-year-old brother

Caption Gregory Lamar Patrick-Brooks Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Olden died of a single shot to the chest, police and the prosecutor’s office said.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick-Brooks. He was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail following the July shooting but later was released.

Caption Dayton police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Rockford Avenue on Monday, July 26, 2021. JIM NOELKER / STAFF

Detectives who already were in the area arrived at the shooting scene within a few minutes, Dayton police Lt. Matt Beavers said previously.

An officer who responded to the shooting was assaulted during a fight at the multi-unit residence and suffered minor injuries. A medic was seen applying a bandage or gauze to the officer’s arm.

“When they got here they encountered a few people inside. One of the individuals they had a little struggle with,” Beavers said. “All we know is there was a brief mild scuffle, nothing severe, nothing serious. One officer dinged his arm a little bit.”