Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Dayton man pleads guilty to kidnapping in death of man whose body was found burnt in garage

The remains of Kwasi Casey of Dayton were found in September 2019 inside a burned detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton. STAFF FILE
caption arrowCaption
The remains of Kwasi Casey of Dayton were found in September 2019 inside a burned detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton. STAFF FILE

Crime & Law
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
23 minutes ago

The first of five men indicted in connection to the 2019 kidnapping and death of a Dayton man whose burnt remains were found in a garage has pleaded guilty.

Antoine Dye, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Dayton to conspiring to kidnapping resulting in death, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker, Southern District of Ohio.

caption arrowCaption
Kwasi Casey

Kwasi Casey
caption arrowCaption
Kwasi Casey

Dye was one of five co-conspirators who kidnapped and abducted the victim, Kwasi Casey, at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.

Casey was taken to one of the defendant’s houses where he was held against his will and beaten with a baseball bat while another defendant made ransom demands from the victim’s family.

ExploreRELATED: 5 facing federal charges in death of Dayton man found in garage

Casey escaped the next day but was recaptured and forced into a co-conspirator’s minivan, where he was beaten and ultimately, the release stated.

The defendants hid Casey’s body in a detached garage on Fountain Avenue in Dayton, and on Sept. 17 the defendants set the garage on fire. The victim’s burnt remains were discovered Sept. 26, according to the release.

ExploreRELATED: Family seeks answers about Dayton man involved in kidnapping case

Other defendants in the case are Eric Blackshear, 42; Markale Thomas, 28; Devon Love, 29; and Ryan Reese, 27. They are each charged with conspiring to kidnap the victim, which is a federal crime punishable by up to live in prison.

Dye’s sentencing date has not been set.

In Other News
1
Middletown man who ran from police after crash charged with felonies
2
VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps victim of purse snatching at Kroger
3
Beavercreek missionary shot in Alabama released from hospital
4
Trotwood police warn of ‘drastic increase’ in thefts from vehicles in...
5
Can you ID suspects in Centerville apartment break-in?

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top