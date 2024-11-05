Dayton man pleads guilty to lesser charges in sexual assault case

Dayton police responded June 18 to the 2300 block of Rustic Road after a woman reported she had been held against her will by Wilson, an acquaintance, and that she was not allowed to leave unless she had sex with him, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The woman showed police several videos taken by her cellphone that reportedly show Wilson standing in her way and pulling her hand away from the door as she attempts to leave.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

“She attempts to leave out multiple different doors, and is prevented from doing so each time by Mr. Wilson,” the affidavit stated.

When he is sentenced Dec. 4 he will be designated a Tier II sex offender, according to plea documents. This will require him to register his address with his local sheriff’s office every six months for 25 years.

Prosecutors and the defense reached a sentencing agreement of three to seven years in prison. Due to the Reagan Tokes Law, he is expected to be released after serving the minimum sentence. However, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction can keep him in prison an additional time period of 150% of his minimum sentence — or 4½ years plus the seven-year maximum — if they believe he is a continued threat to society.

Wilson is held on $150,000 bail in the Montgomery County Jail.