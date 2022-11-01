Dayton man sentenced to 21 years to life for murdering neighbor

Crews found Taylor, who was shot in the lower back and suffered a graze wound near his right hip, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Medics took him to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died three days later of his injuries.

Witnesses identified Trigg as the shooter, and police called for a SWAT response. However, after a more than 6-hour standoff, police found Trigg was not in the apartment.

Trigg was arrested a week later in Dayton by the U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

At the time of the shooting, Trigg had been out of prison for only eight months. He was released in September 2021 after serving nine months for a conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In June 2016 he was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary, and in 2003 he was sentenced to nine months in prison on a charges of possession of cocaine, the prosecutor’s office said.