Man guilty in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Taylor was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital. He died three days later, on May 21, of his injuries. He was shot in the lower back and also suffered a graze wound near his right hip, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Witnesses identified Trigg as the shooter. Police believed he was inside an apartment following the shooting and deployed a SWAT team. However, after more than six hours it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment.

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team on May 25 arrested Trigg in Dayton.

Trigg was released from prison just eight months before the deadly shooting, in September 2021 after serving nine months for a conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In June 2016, Trigg was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary, and in 2003, he was sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted of possession of cocaine, according to the prosecutor’s office.