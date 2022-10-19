BreakingNews
Here are the new attractions coming to Kings Island in 2023
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man guilty in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

Crime & Law
By
9 minutes ago

A Dayton man was convicted of murder and other charges after a three-day trial for the May shooting of his neighbor.

Johnny Lee Trigg Jr., 44, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in the death of 29-year-old Myquan Taylor.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

A jury found him guilty as charged on Tuesday for two counts each of murder and felonious assault, which each included three-year firearm specifications; and two counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.

ExploreRELATED: Victim ID’d in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Dayton

Dayton police responded May 18 to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street after a 911 caller reported a neighbor shot a man and then went inside an apartment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Taylor was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital. He died three days later, on May 21, of his injuries. He was shot in the lower back and also suffered a graze wound near his right hip, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Witnesses identified Trigg as the shooter. Police believed he was inside an apartment following the shooting and deployed a SWAT team. However, after more than six hours it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment.

ExplorePike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV: What has happened so far

The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team on May 25 arrested Trigg in Dayton.

Trigg was released from prison just eight months before the deadly shooting, in September 2021 after serving nine months for a conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

In June 2016, Trigg was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary, and in 2003, he was sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted of possession of cocaine, according to the prosecutor’s office.

In Other News
1
Testimony ends in West Chester quadruple homicide trial; closing...
2
Felony theft investigation leads to search of Trotwood house, trailer
3
No charges presented in death of inmate shot, killed by officer in...
4
Cousin called ‘brother’ by suspect testifies in West Chester quadruple...
5
Former investment adviser guilty of 16 felony counts in Miami County

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top