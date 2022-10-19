Man guilty in deadly shooting that led to SWAT standoff

A Dayton man was convicted of murder and other charges after a three-day trial for the May shooting of his neighbor.
Johnny Lee Trigg Jr., 44, is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in the death of 29-year-old Myquan Taylor.
A jury found him guilty as charged on Tuesday for two counts each of murder and felonious assault, which each included three-year firearm specifications; and two counts of having weapons while under disability for a prior offense of violence.
Dayton police responded May 18 to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street after a 911 caller reported a neighbor shot a man and then went inside an apartment, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Taylor was taken by medics to Miami Valley Hospital. He died three days later, on May 21, of his injuries. He was shot in the lower back and also suffered a graze wound near his right hip, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.
Witnesses identified Trigg as the shooter. Police believed he was inside an apartment following the shooting and deployed a SWAT team. However, after more than six hours it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment.
The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team on May 25 arrested Trigg in Dayton.
Trigg was released from prison just eight months before the deadly shooting, in September 2021 after serving nine months for a conviction for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
In June 2016, Trigg was sentenced to four years in prison for felonious assault and aggravated burglary, and in 2003, he was sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted of possession of cocaine, according to the prosecutor’s office.
