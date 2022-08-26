Dayton man sentenced to at least 15 years in death of 2-month-old son

William Clouse was formally sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Clouse pleaded guilty in July to one count of murder (proximate result of committing endangering children - abuse - serious physical harm). Two endangering children charges, as well as one count each of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide, were dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.