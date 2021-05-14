Dayton man sentenced to decades in prison for shooting

The memorandum says the victim has a criminal record, bullied and threatened Shackleford’s aunt and had driven past the party in a menacing manner.

“It appears that Shaquille did not initially intend to harm (the victim), but that (the victim), who is a larger person than Shaquille, appeared at the residence where Shaquille had been attending the party, exited his vehicle, and rushed Shaquille in a threatening manner and that Shaquille, in that moment, attempted to defend himself and his loved ones from (the victim).”

However, the memorandum says that Shackleford is not claiming self-defense, and that his conduct may have been an overreaction. The defense said the conduct of the victim was a mitigating factor the judge should take into account when determining the sentence.

Shackleford was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Gerald Parker. Shackleford remains in the Montgomery County Jail.